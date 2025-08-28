Shower chances diminish this evening. Cool temperatures stick around.

An approaching cold front has helped to bring some scattered showers to the area today. The chance for rain diminishes this evening. Areas which saw rain today are likely to have some fog develop overnight into Friday morning. An already cool day comes with lows in the lower to middle 50s overnight.

Our finally Friday forecast starts off with some areas of fog, but otherwise mostly clear skies. We'll notice a gradual increase in clouds as we go into the afternoon. We're back to a dry period of weather. Our next chance for rain holds off until the middle of next week. Temperatures stay on the cooler side again Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.

Great "fall preview" weather continues for college football Saturday. We're expecting quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the middle 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Rain chances end early. Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog. Low: 55°

Friday: Morning fog, then increasing clouds. High: 76°

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 76°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast