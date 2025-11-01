Shower chances for some tonight

Enjoy the "extra" daylight this evening. Tonight is the night to fall back one hour. That means the sun comes up just after 7am Sunday morning, but it will also set before 6pm Sunday evening.

A quick moving weather system looks to have just enough moisture to bring some light, scattered showers tonight. Areas along and south of I-70 have the best chance for some wet weather between 9pm and 2am. Any rainfall will be light. The rest of us have mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows ranging from the lower 30s north to around 40° south.

Clouds could be tough to break Sunday, especially across the SE half Indiana. We do expect a dry day though. The clouds hold afternoon highs in the middle 50s.

The week ahead brings a warming trend. Highs reach 60° or warmer all week. We do have the chance for some much needed rain by Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers south. Low: 39°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 54°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 60°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast