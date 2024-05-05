Shower chances return to start the week

We're putting the wraps on a pretty nice first weekend of May. The forecast stays dry for any Sunday evening plans you may have. We're a bit cooler tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

You may want to take along the umbrella Monday. Scattered showers are back in the forecast. Amounts should be light though with less than a quarter of an inch expected. Skies stay mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

wrtv

Scattered showers and storms are possible again Tuesday. Central Indiana is already in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for strong to severe storms. There could be a couple of rounds of active weather through the day. The stronger storms could produce gusty winds and hail.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low: 58°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High: 72°

Tuesday: Scattered t'storms. High: 78°

Wednesday: Scattered t'storms. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast