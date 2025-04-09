Shower chances return today

Watch Now
Clouds roll back into Central Indiana today. Those clouds lead to the chance for some scattered rain showers this afternoon. We could see a few snowflakes mix in, but temperatures above freezing mean any snow won't be an issue. Another round of showers will be possible this evening into tonight. Rainfall across the area should be less than a quarter of an inch.

Clouds and showers hold temperatures back a little bit this afternoon. Highs reach into the 50s along and south of I-70 with 40s to the north.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 50°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Low: 42°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. PM showers/storms south. High: 63°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 51°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

