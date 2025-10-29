Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Showers for Some Today

Clearing for Halloween
Breezy Showers for Wednesday
Wednesday Rain
Headlines

  • RAIN FOR SOME TODAY
  • CLEARING FOR HALLOWEEN
  • A BIT WARMER NEXT WEEK

We are looking at wet Wednesday for some. A big weather maker to our south brings steady rain showers, generally south of 465. The farther north that you go, the lower the rain chance. Here is an idea of some of the rain totals we could see through Thursday.

Totals

Thankfully this system will be out of here in time for trick or treat. Temperatures hold in the 50s with dry skies. It will be breezy with gusts around 25 miles per hour.

Trick or Treat

Clear skies are back for the weekend. It looks touch warmer next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Showers south. High: 52°
Overnight: Scattered Showers. Low: 45°
Tomorrow: AM rain. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

