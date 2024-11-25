Showers today but another storm possible for Thanksgiving

Headlines



MILD TODAY WITH SCT. PM RAIN SHOWERS

STORM TO WATCH FOR THANKSGIVING

VERY COLD AIR AFTER THANKSGIVING

Temperatures today will be mild as we climb into the upper 50s for most of us. It will be the last mild day for a while as we transition to much colder weather. Showers will increase as the afternoon goes on and linger into the early evening hours. The good news is all of them will be fairly light and scattered.

wrtv

Tomorrow will be a quiet day of weather with sunny skies. However, a storm will impact the areas Wednesday into Thanksgiving. Models differ on the track which will determine precipitation type. Some models have been trending further south which may leave parts of the area dry.

wrtv

As of now I would plan on some rain building in on Wednesday and then change to a wintry mix or snow overnight. So much of the wintry weather would be while you are sleeping. However, for early Thursday morning travel there could be some slick spots depending on the track so make sure you stay with us throughout the week.

wrtv

After Thanksgiving the coldest air of the season arrives. High temperatures Friday through Sunday likely won't get above freezing. Low temperatures will be in the teens as well. You will need to bundle up if heading to Circle of Lights Friday or the Old Oaken Bucket game in Bloomington on Saturday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 29°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 43°

Wednesday: Rain to wintry mix. High: 43°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast