Slow start to our snow season

The snowman population across central Indiana has been very sparse over the last year. You have to go all the way back to late last January for a snow total that topped 1". Since then, we've pretty much been in a snow drought.

We ALMOST set a record for the latest first measurable snowfall. A tenth of an inch of snow finally fell in the Circle City on New Year's Eve. That put us in second place to January 4th, 1941.

This late start to the snow season means we've dug ourselves about an 8" snowfall deficit.

A couple of systems bring the potential for snow and rain over the next seven days. The tracks will determine just how much snow we see. Some light snow accumulations are possible Friday night into Saturday. Many, but not all, models are keeping us with more rain than snow with the system early next week. We should get a better idea of rain/snow potential as the track comes more into focus.