  • SMOKY SKIES
  • WARMING UP
  • LATE WEEK RAIN CHANCES

We are starting the day off with clear skies and mild temperatures. This will give way to another round of wildfire smoke this afternoon and evening. The sun will be filtered through a thin gray layer.

After that clears out, temperatures warm up! We expect highs to hit the mid 80s by Wednesday afternoon. This will be a touch above average for this time of year.

By the end of the week, things turn more active. Storms and showers are back by Friday and stick with us into the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 78°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 86°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 87°
