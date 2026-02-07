Snow chances return for parts of Central Indiana

Colder temperatures have settled back in this weekend. Yet another clipper system will make use of the chill and limited moisture to bring snow chances to some of us. Clouds increase tonight with a chance for light snow overnight into Sunday morning. The areas most likely to see snow will be NE of Indy. As the map below shows, accumulations are expected to be light.

wrtv

Some of the snow carries through our Sunday morning. We will have quite a few clouds, but still try to work in some sunshine here and there. Temperatures remain on the cold side with highs only in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

wrtv

The week ahead does bring us some warmer temperatures. Highs around 40° Monday and near 50° Tuesday will help in melting the snow we've had on the ground for the last two weeks. Some questions remain on whether we will see much active weather this week. Models have been trending quieter for us, but we could still see some rain or a wintry mix mid to late in the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow developing NE. Low: 16°

Sunday: AM snow NE. Partly sunny. High: 29°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 40°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 48°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast