Snow Day? Here's how area school systems will decide whether to cancel classes

INDIANAPOLIS — As the winter weather approaches, schools across Central Indiana are watching closely.

Indianapolis Public Schools tell WRTV it will wait until Sunday evening or Monday morning to make its call on when students return to class.

The general IPS protocol for snow is:

When snow rolls in overnight or in the early morning hours, the deputy superintendent for operations and the transportation director drive in different areas of the district, on both main streets and side roads, to get as complete a picture of conditions as possible. Many factors play into making important and timely decisions including:



Amount and type of precipitation

Temperature/wind chill

Visibility

Status of clearing roads and sidewalks

Refreeze of melted snow/ice from the previous day

Continued snow in the forecast

By 4:45 a.m., conditions are assessed across the city. By 5 a.m., the deputy superintendent for operations calls the superintendent to share their recommendation and discuss options for the day.

Believe Circle City High School Principal Angel Jackson-Anderson said they will have a decision by Sunday.

"We just recently got out of an internal network team meeting where we have been watching the weather fairly closely," she said.

She said waiting is in the best interest of the students, especially this many hours before the snow is supposed to fall.

Hamilton Southeastern School Corporation has a teacher work day on Monday but will decide whether students will return early Tuesday morning.

The same goes for Carmel-Clay.

Muncie School Corp has a staff day on Monday, and it will watch closely for Tuesday.

Bloomington, Mount Vernon School Corp, and Zion Lutheran in New Palestine have class on Monday, so they are playing a waiting game.

"We have our students from preschool through eighth grade coming back on Monday. However, if there is a lot of bad weather or snow, safety is our number one priority. So, whether that be a two-hour delay or a good old-fashioned snow day. We'll just wait and see," said Principal Lindsay Ruth.

Most districts told WRTV students already have their laptops at home and will be okay for e-learning days.

Others say only some of their students have them, and will consider cancellations.