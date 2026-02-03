Snow for some today

Headlines
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
- LIGHT SNOW FOR SOME
- BIG TEMPERATURE SWINGS
A winter weather advisory is in place for some. We are keeping an eye on a snow maker that is set to hit the southeast portion of the state. The advisory goes from 7am to 7 pm.
The farther north you go, the lower the totals. Here is a snapshot of the snow potential around 2:30.
There are a lot of ups and downs over the next week. Temperatures drop as low as the single digit range to back above freezing.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 30°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 10°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 22°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast