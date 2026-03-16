Snow showers and the return on winter weather to start the week

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SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

WINDS GRADUALLY IMPROVE

SPRING TEMPERATURES BY THE END OF THE WEEK

Don't get caught off guard this morning! Gone are the 70s and severe storms we had on Sunday. Now, temperatures are dropping into the 20s. it will be cold enough for scattered snow showers to sick. We are looking at less than an inch of accumulation but that is enough to cause some issues. Winds will be strong today with gusts around 25 to 30 miles per hour through the afternoon.

WRTV

It will be very cold Monday night into Tuesday morning. St. Patrick's Day will start off in the teens and only manage to make it into the mid 20s to low 30s.

WRTV

Spring officially starts on Friday and it will feel like it! We will quickly climb back into the 50s and 60s. We can't say for sure that this is winter's last stand, but at least for now, it does look warmer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Snow showers. Temperatures drop into the afternoon High: 30°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 15°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 28°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast