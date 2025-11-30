Snowfall totals so far in Central Indiana during Thanksgiving weekend

The Thanksgiving weekend winter storm hit several counties in Central Indiana and beyond -- But how much has fallen so far?

According to the National Weather Service in Indiana, here are some of the latest snowfall amounts that have landed on the ground as recorded by trained spotters:



Purdue Extension, Tippecanoe County | Lafayette - 7.8 Inches

West Lafayette, Tippecanoe County - 7 inches

Darlington, Montgomery County - 4 Inches

Muncie, Delaware County - 4 Inches

Terre Haute, Vigo County - 3.7 Inches

Jamestown, Boone County - 2.5 Inches

Fountain Square, Marion County - 2 inches

Fortville, Hancock County - 2 inches

Castleton, Marion County - 2 inches

Bloomington, Monroe County - 1.7 inches

1 SSE Indianapolis Int, IN - 1.7 inches

To see if your area has a recorded snowfall amount, click here for more listings on the official NWS site.