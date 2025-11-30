Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snowfall totals so far in Central Indiana during Thanksgiving weekend

The Thanksgiving weekend winter storm hit several counties in Central Indiana and beyond -- But how much has fallen so far?

According to the National Weather Service in Indiana, here are some of the latest snowfall amounts that have landed on the ground as recorded by trained spotters:

  • Purdue Extension, Tippecanoe County | Lafayette - 7.8 Inches
  • West Lafayette, Tippecanoe County - 7 inches
  • Darlington, Montgomery County - 4 Inches
  • Muncie, Delaware County - 4 Inches
  • Terre Haute, Vigo County - 3.7 Inches
  • Jamestown, Boone County - 2.5 Inches
  • Fountain Square, Marion County - 2 inches
  • Fortville, Hancock County - 2 inches
  • Castleton, Marion County - 2 inches
  • Bloomington, Monroe County - 1.7 inches
  • 1 SSE Indianapolis Int, IN - 1.7 inches

To see if your area has a recorded snowfall amount, click here for more listings on the official NWS site.

