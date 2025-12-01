Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snowy Tuesday commute

A winter weather advisory in place
Tuesday AM snow
Headlines

  • OVERNIGHT SNOW
  • SLICK TUESDAY AM COMMUTE
  • VERY COLD THIS WEEK

Another round of snow is on the way for Monday night into Tuesday morning. There is a winter weather advisory in place from 7 pm Monday to 7 am Tuesday.

Winter weather advisory

Here is a look at expected totals. Most can expect between 1-3 inches by Tuesday morning. There could be slight higher totals north and slightly lower totals south.

Snow totals

Bitter cold air sticks around this week. High temperatures run way below average for this time of year.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cloudy. High: 33°
Overnight: Overnight snow. Low: 24°
Tomorrow: cloudy. High: 29°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

