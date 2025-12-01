Snowy Tuesday commute

Headlines



Another round of snow is on the way for Monday night into Tuesday morning. There is a winter weather advisory in place from 7 pm Monday to 7 am Tuesday.

Here is a look at expected totals. Most can expect between 1-3 inches by Tuesday morning. There could be slight higher totals north and slightly lower totals south.

Bitter cold air sticks around this week. High temperatures run way below average for this time of year.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy. High: 33°

Overnight: Overnight snow. Low: 24°

Tomorrow: cloudy. High: 29°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast