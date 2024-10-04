Some clouds return Friday; warming this weekend

Headlines



SOME CLOUDS RETURN TODAY

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEKEND

SUNDAY FRONT COOLS NEXT WEEK'S TEMPERATURES

Friday starts with sunny skies early, but a few clouds develop by midday. Clouds could bring an isolated shower or mist in the northern portion of the state, but most will stay completely dry. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s by afternoon.

Clouds begin to clear again this evening, leading to calm weather for Friday night football.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend. Highs are in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. A front on Sunday could bring a few clouds, but rain looks unlikely. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour are possible Sunday. This front will cool temperatures starting Monday, when it might finally begin to feel a bit more fall-like.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. High: 78°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 54°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Sunday: Breezy with a few clouds. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast