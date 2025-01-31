Spotty showers today but temperatures stay above normal into February

Headlines



PATCHY DRIZZLE TODAY

TEMPERATURES STAY MILD INTO FEBRUARY



While we won't see any sunshine today, the good news is it will remain mild. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 50s well above the normal high of 37° this time of year. Patchy drizzle will continue off an on today but there will be many dry hours as well.

If your are heading north to the big game tonight in West Lafayette as Purdue and IU clash for the first time this season temperatures will be in the 40s. Could be a few shower driving north but by 8pm tip it should be just mainly cloudy. This forecast applies to any other Friday night plans as well.

The weekend will bring drier weather. Tomorrow we will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s. While cooler, that is still above normal. Sunday will be mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Patchy drizzle but mild High: 53°

Overnight: Clearing skies Low: 28°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Briefly cooler High: 43°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High: 53°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast