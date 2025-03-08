Watch Now
Spring forward tonight. Sunny & warmer Sunday.

Tonight is the night! We spring forward and Daylight Saving Time begins. That pushes our Sunday sunrise to 8:05 AM and our sunset to 7:45 PM.

Our weather remains quiet with mostly clear skies tonight. Lows settle into the lower 30s.

Even more sunshine and warmer weather highlight our Sunday forecast. Temperatures jump into the upper 50s, which is about 10° above average. That makes for a very comfortable feel for any Sunday plans you may have.

KM3.png

The week ahead will feature temperatures with a spring feel. We could even see highs reach the 70° mark by the end of the week. We'll need to keep our eyes on a chance for storms late Friday and Saturday. We could have some strong storms or heavy rain to contend with.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 31°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 58°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 66°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 69°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

