Spring-like pattern brings storms and showers

SHOWER & STORM CHANCES GO UP

MUCH WARMER THIS WEEK

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME THIS WEEKEND

We will be looking and feeling a lot more like spring this week. There is a shower or even a storm chance nearly every day. High temperatures quickly climb too. By Tuesday afternoon we will be back into the mid 50s. Keep the umbrella nearby you will likely get a lot of use out of it this week.

Showers and storm will be scattered at times. Our coverage for Tuesday is looking widespread.

Look at how warm we get this week. At times- temperatures will climb into the low 70s. A reminder - daylight saving time starts this weekend. That means we "spring forward" Sunday morning and lose an hour. Our new sunrise time on Sunday will be 8:06 am and our sunset will be 7:44 pm. That means there will be more light in the evening.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 44°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38°

Tomorrow: Rain showers. High: 56°

