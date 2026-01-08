Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spring-like warmth leading to showers & storms

Getting colder this weekend
Storms and showers this evening
Thursday Forecast
Headlines

  • NEAR RECORD WARMTH
  • STORMS AND SHOWERS OVERNIGHT
  • COOLING OFF THIS WEEKEND

Thursday ends up mostly cloudy with temperatures surging into the low 60s. That will put us very close to a record high temperature (63°). That will fuel storms and showers for the afternoon and evening hours. There is a low end severe weather threat, what we call a marginal risk or a level 1 out of 5, for this evening.

SPC Severe weather risk

Rain will linger into the overnight hours. Friday morning could end up a bit slower with rain hanging around.

Friday morning

We could also break a record warm overnight low for Friday morning. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 50s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: PM storms & showers. High: 61°
Overnight: Overnight rain. Low: 57°
Tomorrow: AM showers. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

