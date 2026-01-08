Spring-like warmth leading to showers & storms

Headlines



NEAR RECORD WARMTH

STORMS AND SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

COOLING OFF THIS WEEKEND

Thursday ends up mostly cloudy with temperatures surging into the low 60s. That will put us very close to a record high temperature (63°). That will fuel storms and showers for the afternoon and evening hours. There is a low end severe weather threat, what we call a marginal risk or a level 1 out of 5, for this evening.

WRTV

Rain will linger into the overnight hours. Friday morning could end up a bit slower with rain hanging around.

WRTV

We could also break a record warm overnight low for Friday morning. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 50s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: PM storms & showers. High: 61°

Overnight: Overnight rain. Low: 57°

Tomorrow: AM showers. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast