Spring plants and the threat of frost

Plants and trees are blooming. Garden centers are full with people ready to put their green thumb to the test. Our recent stretch of sunny and warm weather may have you planning your outdoor paradise. The question is, will those new spring plants be threatened by some frosty nights?

Central Indiana is quickly coming up on when we typically see our final 32° temperature of the season. Indy and Bloomington average a final freeze on April 15th. Kokomo and New Castle stay in the frost and freeze threat a little longer. Those areas typically have their last 32° temperatures on April 27th. While those are average dates, many of us have had to wait until late May for the final freeze.

The good news for all of those early spring blooms is that we don't have any immediate threats of frosty conditions in the forecast. The temperature outlook between now and April 26th is for near to above average conditions.

Typically, our low temperatures are safely above freezing with numbers in the 40s. That doesn't mean we can't rule out one more cold snap though. If you are getting a jump on the spring planting, be sure to check back with the forecast from the WRTV Storm Team.

