Staying chilly this weekend. Mix of rain and snow possible Sunday.

Quiet and relatively cold weather continues this evening. Thanks to increasing clouds, it won't be quite as cold as last night. Overnight lows settle into the lower to middle 20s.

Gray skies are back for the weekend. Outside of a few flurries or patchy drizzle, we stay dry. That's great news for everyone stopping by for our WRTV Toy Drive collection at three area Kroger stores Saturday. You can find more information on locations on the WRTV.com homepage. The clouds limit temperatures to highs in the lower to middle 30s.

IU has a big game at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday evening. Whether you're going to the game or a watch party, the weather is in decent shape. Yes, it will be cold with temperatures around 30°. However, there shouldn't be any issues with precipitation.

By early Sunday morning, our next weather system rolls in with a chance for light snow. This system will be weakening as it moves our way. It also looks like we'll pull in some warm enough temperatures to work in some rain as the day goes along. All of this limits snowfall potential. The way it stands now, most of us are looking at less than 1" of snow Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 24°

Saturday: Cloudy skies. High: 34°

Sunday: Cloudy. Mix of rain and snow. High: 35°

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 25°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast