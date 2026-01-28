Staying Frigid. Cold Weather Advisory tonight - Thursday morning.

There is some good news when it comes to our frigid feel. While temperatures remain very cold, the wind chills ease just a bit. That's because the wind relaxes tonight and stays light Thursday. You still need to minimize time outdoors and, if you do go out, layer up. Wind chills will be around -10° early Thursday. That's why we have a Cold Weather Advisory for much of Central Indiana until 10AM Thursday. An Extreme Cold Warning would require wind chills of -20° or colder.

Some patchy freezing fog is possible early Thursday. Be cautious of some renewed slick spots. Thursday brings more clouds than we've had the last couple of days. The forecast remains dry and cold though. With less sunshine, high temperatures will be limited to the teens.

The very cold temperatures remain in place through the weekend and even into the beginning of next week. We should get at least close to the freezing mark by Wednesday. That's warmer than we have been, but it's still colder than average.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: -4°

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 16°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 15°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 14°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast