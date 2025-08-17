Staying humid this evening with just an isolated storm chance

Rain chances remain pretty low for the rest of the day. Still, we can't rule out an isolated downpour for your evening plans. We're partly cloudy overnight with lows around the 70° mark.

With a front meandering across the area Monday, we could see a few storms both in the morning and the evening. Heavy rainfall is possible, but severe weather isn't expected. It stays steamy with lots of humidity. Partly sunny skies get our highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A cold front cuts across Central Indiana Tuesday. The front brings the chance for scattered storms, so keep the umbrella handy. This weather system opens the door to more seasonable and less humid weather for the second half of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm. Low: 70°

Monday: Partly sunny. A few storms possible. High: 89°

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High: 90°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast