Stays chilly this evening. Warmer days ahead.

Even with some early March sunshine, temperatures stayed below average today. Tonight won't be as cold, but we'll still have a chill with lows in the middle 20s.

Clouds return to start the week. However, we do expect to work in some sunshine as well. Thanks to a SE shift in our wind, temperatures will climb back into average territory. Highs reach into the upper 40s Monday.

Overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning is when rain will return across Central Indiana. After the initial wave, we should have many dry hours Tuesday. More rain will move across the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is expected to stay off to our south.

A soaking rainfall between a half inch and one inch is expected across most areas by Wednesday night. Some isolated higher totals are possible with any storms, but flooding doesn't look to be a big issue with this system.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 24°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 48°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain. High: 57°

Wednesday: Rain and wind. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast