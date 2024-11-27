Steady rain develops today & mixes with snow late

Headlines



STEADY RAIN DEVELOPS THIS EVENING

SOME SNOW MIXES IN LATE WITH LOW IMPACTS

MAINLY DRY THANKSGIVING BUT VERY COLD AFTER

Rain chances will ramp up as the day goes on. It will then turn into a steady rain this evening across all of central Indiana. Keep this in mind if you have travel plans. The roads will be wet and wipers will be going. The good news is temperatures will stay above freezing.

Late tonight some snow will mix in as the temperatures cool. However, those temperatures should stay above freezing and with the wet and warmer ground we shouldn't see any issues on the roadway. If anything some minor accumulation (<1") will be possible on grassy areas.

Thanksgiving will be chilly but mainly dry as all the rain/snow will exit the area by 3am. Highs should be around 40° on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend the cold air will really start to settle in. This will our first hard freezing and prolonged cold spell of the season so far. We are likely going to fall below freezing overnight tomorrow into Friday and not see our high temperatures again get above freezing until Tuesday of next week. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Steady evening rain High: 45°

Overnight: Rain/Snow showers Low: 34°

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy High: 41°

Friday: Partly cloudy & Cold. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast