Steamy with storms producing heavy rain through this evening

Scattered storms have produced some very heavy rainfall across Central Indiana today. Those storms will continue through this evening. Heavy rainfall continues to be the main threat. It could make driving difficult, and lead to areas of flooding. The overall severe threat is low, but some gusty winds are possible. We stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the middle 70s.

The humidity remains high Saturday. The Heat Advisory across the southern half of the state has been extended until 8pm. Partly sunny skies come with the chance for scattered storms. We aren't expecting washout conditions, but you'll want to keep an eye out for approaching storms. Once again, heavy rainfall is the main threat. Gusty winds can't be ruled out. High temperatures reach around 90°, but that will be dependent on where afternoon storms get going.

You can expect much of the same Sunday. We have the chance for scattered storms to interrupt your plans at times. Highs top out around 90° under partly sunny skies. Afternoon heat index values will reach the upper 90s to around 100° both Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered storms early. Mostly cloudy. Low: 75°

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered t'storms. High: 90°

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered t'storms. High: 89°

Monday: Partly sunny, hot & humid. High: 93°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast