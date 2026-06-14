Storm chances continue across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Following a quiet Friday and Saturday afternoon, storm chances will return to end the weekend and will hang around through next week.

Tonight:

A few isolated to spotty showers and storms will be possible this evening, however, not everyone will see the rain. Any storm that works through will have the potential for hail and gusty winds, as the state lies in a 1 / 5 risk for strong to severe storms.

WRTV

The best chance to see any storms will be after midnight. However, a shower/storm or two will be possible at any time this evening

TOMORROW:

A few rain showers and storms will be possible early tomorrow morning. A cold front will pass through the area during the afternoon hours.

This could allow for an isolated storm or two between lunch and dinner time. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s

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7-DAY FORECAST:

A brief cool down will continue to start the new work week. Mostly sunny skies will be present during the day on Monday with high temperatures in the mid to low 70s. A weak disturbance will pass on Tuesday. A weak warm front will push temperatures back into the upper 70s with a few isolated evening T-storms possible.

A stronger system will work through Wednesday. Much of the day will be calm, followed by storms during the late evening hours. The risk is being monitored for strong-to-severe storms late Wednesday evening and overnight.

WRTV

The cold front passes Thursday morning, allowing temperatures to drop back into the mid to low 70s, with sunshine around for the afternoon.

Sunshine will hang around for the rest of the week with temperatures warming back into the upper 70s and low 80s.