Storms Targeting Southern Indiana

Headlines



Storms Mainly South

More Dry Time Friday

Weekend Rain Chances

Storms and showers are back for Thursday. There is a great chance that we see rain south of Indianapolis. While that doesn't mean everyone will stay rain free today, it does look less active than Wednesday. Friday's rain chance looks much more scattered with highs in the mid 80s.

WRTV

Here is a snapshot of Friday evening. Rain showers will be few and far between.

WRTV

Temperatures are set to warm in a big way next week. Highs will climb into the 90s and the humidity will make it feel like over 100°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms High: 87°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms. Low: 68°

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast