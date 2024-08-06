Storms this evening break the heat and humidity

Headlines



HEAT INDEX NEAR 100° THIS AFTERNOON

ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE PM STORMS

COOLER AND LESS HUMID WEATHER THE REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures once again will be in the low 90s this afternoon with hazy sunshine. Once you factor in the humidity it will again feel like 100° in most locations. A cold front this evening though will bring storm chances followed by cooler and less humid weather.

wrtv

Very isolated storms will develop this afternoon and this evening. Not everyone will see them but those who do will have the chance of gusty winds and brief heavy rain. There is a marginal (low) risk of severe storms.

wrtv

Tomorrow will be our transition day as clouds will decrease with much cooler weather. Highs will only be around 80°. The humidity will drop as well.

wrtv

The rest of the week features plenty of sun, comfortable temperatures and low humidity all the way through the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hot and humid. PM storm chance. High: 93° with heat index around 100°

Overnight: Spot storm early. Mostly cloudy Low: 66°

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast