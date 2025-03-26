Watch Now
Stray shower possible today. Prolonged period of rain chances ahead.

Foggy start to the day for areas east of Indy. That's limiting visibility and making for some slower travel times. We'll get into some partly sunny skies today, but additional clouds this afternoon could produce an isolated shower. Temperatures recover nicely after the cold start. We'll warm afternoon highs into the middle and upper 50s.

You'll want to have the umbrella on hand again Thursday. Rain chances return to the area through the day. We could have a few storms Thursday night. An isolated strong storm could produce gusty winds or small hail. SW areas have the highest potential for storms.

An active weather pattern brings us daily rain chances through Monday. In addition to some locally heavy rain, we could also have a period of strong to severe storms Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. High: 55°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 38°
Tomorrow: Rain develops. T'storm possible. High: 57°
Friday: Areas of rain. High: 76°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

