Strong storm possible this evening. Dry and less humid Thursday.

The chance for scattered showers and a few storms continues through this evening. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) that an isolated strong to severe storm produces gusty winds or hail. Heavy rain will also be possible. Skies begin to clear overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

A fantastic forecast is lined up for your Thursday. One big improvement over recent days will be another drop in humidity. We'll also enjoy lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. That's just slightly below average for late June.

Dry weather and seasonable temperatures take us into the end of the week. Scattered storms are possible again by Saturday. At this point, it looks like the best rain chances come the first half of the day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: A few evening storms. Decreasing clouds. Low: 63°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 82°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 85°

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered t'storms. High: 88°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast