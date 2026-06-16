Strong to Severe storm chances across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Beautiful day to start the new week, leaving us with sunshine and below normal temperatures. However, conditions will quickly change through the middle of the week.

Tonight:

Calm and remaining cool. Skies will remain mainly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

Rain and storm chances will return for the day tomorrow. A weak warm front will push through, allowing for a few showers and storms during the late afternoon out ahead of a weak cold front.

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STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS:

A few rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will feature a 1 out of 5 risk for strong storms. Small hail and gusty winds will be possible.

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Wednesday is being kept under close eye on with a 2 out of 5 risk, with all modes of severe weather in play.

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7-DAY FORECAST:

A strong system will work through Wednesday. Much of the day will be calm followed by storms during the late evening hours. The risk is being monitored for strong to severe storms late Wednesday evening and overnight.

The cold front passes Thursday morning allowing temperatures to drop back into the mid to low 70s, with sunshine around for the afternoon. Sunshine will hang around for the rest of the week with temperatures warming back into the upper 70s and low 80s.