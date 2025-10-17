Strong weekend storms bring need rain but also a lot of wind and storm chances

Headlines



A strong storm with a trailing cold front will move through the area over the weekend. This system will bring strong winds, the possibility of a few severe storms, and even some localized flooding. Although we need the rain, the dry ground will not be able to absorb heavy rainfall quickly, which could result in flooding in certain areas. Widespread flooding is not expected, and most of the rainfall will be steady and light to moderate. Flooding will likely occur where thunderstorms develop and move through.

If you have plans for Saturday morning, you will be just fine. In fact, temperatures will warm quickly, and we could approach record highs in the low 80s before the rain arrives. A few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon, but rain chances really increase after 8 p.m. The rain will be most widespread and steady overnight while you are sleeping. It will then continue, although lighter, through much of Sunday as well.

We will also keep an eye on some of the first storms moving into the area Saturday night. Some of these storms could be borderline strong to severe, with wind as the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a marginal risk for severe storms, which is the lowest threat level.

Wind is another major component of this storm system. Winds will pick up as the day goes on Saturday, peaking overnight into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will remain very breezy, and with rain still falling, conditions will be unpleasant. If you have Halloween decorations outside, you may want to bring them in or secure them.

This will be much-needed rainfall for us, as most areas will see 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts where thunderstorms move through. Once the front clears the area, a whole new weather pattern will settle in. It will become much cooler and more seasonable for this time of year.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 58°

Saturday: Dry start. Wind picks up. Evening rain and storms High: 82°

Sunday: Wet and windy most of the day. High: 61°

Monday: Sunny. High: 65°

