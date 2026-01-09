Strong winds bring cooler air for Friday

Headlines



WINDY FRIDAY

WEEKEND WINTRY MIX

WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

It is a wet and windy start to Friday. Thankfully, the heavy rain will get out of here by mid morning with clouds left over. Winds will be strong through the afternoon, gradually improving this evening.

Heading into the weekend, we will see rain on Saturday. As temperatures cool from the 40s to the 20s we expect rain to switch over to snow. Overall the snow looks very light and little impact.

Warmer air is back for part of next week. Temperatures stay mild overall until we see another drop by Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 61°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 39°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 44°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast