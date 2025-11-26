Strong winds on a busy travel day

Headlines



STRONG WINDS

COLD THANKSGIVING

WINTRY MIX FOR SATURDAY

Winds will be very strong today. We will see gusts upwards of 45 to 50 miles per hour. This will bring in our new, much colder, air mass over the next few days. That means Thanksgiving will land in the mid 30s, and with the wind, it will feel like the teens and 20s.

A bigger weather maker is set to arrive this weekend. I want to say up front, we will have to make adjustments to this forecast. A slight shift in this line will lead to a different kind of precip. The latest thinking is that we will see a wintry mix in central Indiana with the potential for accumulation Saturday night into Sunday.

We stay cold to bring in December with highs holding in the low 30s and a few more chances at some snow.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Windy and cloudy. High: 38°

Overnight: Windy and cloudy. Low: 26°

Tomorrow: Breezy and sunny. High: 35°

