Sub freezing temps all week with some snow possible

BITTER COLD TEMPS ALL WEEK

ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE FOR SOME TUESDAY NIGHT

NOT ABOVE FREEZING UNTIL THE WEEKEND

Clouds will increase today but overall it will be a bitter cold day from start to finish with temperatures only in the teens for most. Throw in the wind and will feel even colder so make sure you bundle up. No snow is in the forecast for today.

Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy and once again temperatures will be back down int he single digits with some of you even maybe below zero to the north. Below are actual temperatures. Wind chill values will again be colder in all locations.

Tuesday night a storm will pass just to our south. Once again close enough for some areas to see accumulating snow. Not a major storm for us but enough to slicken up the the roads south of Indy where the bulk of the snow will fall. It arrives late tomorrow making Wednesday mornings commute the toughest.

The exact track will determine final snow totals but the further south of Indy the better chance for a few inches. Totals will be a lot lower north of Indy.

These are probably top numbers for each area and will likely be tweaked over the next 24 hours.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clouds increase. High: 20°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 6°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Snow late to the south High: 18°

Wednesday: Light snow early. High: 21°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast