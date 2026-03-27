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Sub-freezing to 60s this weekend

Storms and showers back next week
Big weekend temperature swings
Weekend
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  • COLDER TEMPERATURES INTO THE WEEKEND
  • GRADUALLY WARMING UP
  • MILD TEMPS BACK NEXT WEEK

We will gradually get back to sunshine on Friday, but it will feel a lot colder. Highs only make it into the 40s. It will be another big drop into Saturday morning. Our overnight lows fall to sub-freezing temperatures again.

Saturday AM lows

The weekend warms up, but it will take a few days. Highs work back into the 50s and even 60s. Our big ups and downs continue.

Temperature outlook

Long term, into April, we have a better shot at being above average highs.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Clouds clearing. High: 47°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 28°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 50°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day