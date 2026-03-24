Sub-freezing to record highs; our wild swings continue

Headlines



BIG TEMPERATURE SWINGS THIS WEEK

RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE POSSIBLE THURSDAY

SEVERE STORM CHANCE THIS WEEK

Spring often brings variety, but this has been a bit much. Temperatures are on the up swing this week. We will make it back into the 50s Tuesday afternoon and even near 70° Wednesday. We are on record watch again Thursday. Our forecast is 81°, the current record is 80° set in 1907.

WRTV

That heat and humidity will create another severe weather risk. There is currently a "slight" risk or a level 2 out of 5 for Thursday evening. Have a way to get alerts and know that we will eb watching this one closely.

WRTV

Colder air will rush back in as that system clears. We drop from the 80s, back into the 30s! Temperatures warm again next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Becoming cloudy. High: 55°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 41°

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast