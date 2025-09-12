Summer heat builds this weekend. Chance for a few storms.

You can feel the summer warmth making a comeback across Central Indiana. Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to cool fairly quickly this evening. Overnight, most areas fall back into the 50s for lows. We'll hold onto the lower 60s in Indy.

The weekend forecast is throwing some changes our way. Partly sunny skies on Saturday will likely keep afternoon temperatures steady with highs in the low to middle 80s for most of us.

wrtv

While it's not a guarantee, there is at least the chance for some areas of rain and storms to move across the area this weekend. The most likely time appears to be late Saturday into Saturday night. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) that a few storms could have gusty winds and small hail.

wrtv

We're back to building heat and humidity Sunday. Temperatures will be close to 90° as we get ready for the Colts game Sunday afternoon.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61°

Saturday: Partly sunny. T'storm possible. High: 86°

Sunday: Partly sunny and more humid. High: 89°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast