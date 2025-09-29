Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Summer heat for late September

A touch cooler this week
Monday Forecast
WRTV
Monday Forecast
Posted

Headlines

  • HOT START TO THE WEEK
  • A BIT COOLER MIDWEEK
  • ANOTHER DRY STRETCH

We are starting the week off on a hot note! Temperatures are climbing back into the low 90s today with summer proving it has a little more fight left. As we go overnight into Tuesday morning temps drop back into the upper 50s.

Tuesday morning

The heat is a bit more manageable on Tuesday with highs peaking in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

Tuesday Forecast

The week ahead cools off even more with highs in the low 80s by the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 90°
Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 59°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

