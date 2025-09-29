Summer heat for late September

Headlines



HOT START TO THE WEEK

A BIT COOLER MIDWEEK

ANOTHER DRY STRETCH

We are starting the week off on a hot note! Temperatures are climbing back into the low 90s today with summer proving it has a little more fight left. As we go overnight into Tuesday morning temps drop back into the upper 50s.

The heat is a bit more manageable on Tuesday with highs peaking in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

The week ahead cools off even more with highs in the low 80s by the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 59°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

