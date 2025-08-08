Summer Heat & Humidity

Headlines



SUNSHINE INTO THE WEEKEND

HOT & HUMID

STORMS NEXT WEEK

Heat & humidity will headline the forecast into the weekend. Temperatures will jump into the low 90s and the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

Our forecast for feels-like temperatures hold at 90° or warmer most of the week ahead.

Storms and showers are back early next week. No one day looks like a washout for now.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 91°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 72°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 92°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast