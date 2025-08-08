Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Summer Heat & Humidity

Showers & Storms Return Next Week
Friday Forecast
WRTV
  • SUNSHINE INTO THE WEEKEND
  • HOT & HUMID
  • STORMS NEXT WEEK

Heat & humidity will headline the forecast into the weekend. Temperatures will jump into the low 90s and the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

Weekend

Our forecast for feels-like temperatures hold at 90° or warmer most of the week ahead.

Feels like temperature

Storms and showers are back early next week. No one day looks like a washout for now.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 91°
Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 72°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 92°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

