Summer Heat & Humidity

Headlines
- SUNSHINE INTO THE WEEKEND
- HOT & HUMID
- STORMS NEXT WEEK
Heat & humidity will headline the forecast into the weekend. Temperatures will jump into the low 90s and the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.
Our forecast for feels-like temperatures hold at 90° or warmer most of the week ahead.
Storms and showers are back early next week. No one day looks like a washout for now.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 91°
Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 72°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 92°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast