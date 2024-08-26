Summer heat takes hold across central Indiana all week

Last week felt like fall. The summer heat returns this week. We could even reach our hottest temperatures of the season!

Mostly sunny skies mean temperatures climb quickly again today. Highs reach the lower 90s. Humidity will be noticeable, but manageable. Heat index values will reach into the middle 90s this afternoon.

Humidity and temperatures climb even higher Tuesday. We're expecting our hottest day of the summer with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values could reach around 105° Tuesday afternoon. That's why we have an Excessive Heat Watch in effect.

High temperatures are likely to stay in the 90s through the end of the week. We could get some heat relief from storms Wednesday and again Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 93°

Overnight: Mostly clear. Low: 72°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 96°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered t'storms. High: 93°

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 93°

