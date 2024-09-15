Watch Now
Summer is officially winding down, but the warm temperatures aren't going anywhere

With weather systems kind of locked in place across the U.S., our pattern remains unchanged. That is providing us with a nice evening to close out the weekend. Temperatures will turn a bit cooler tonight. Indy holds on to lows in the lower 60s. Mid to upper 50s are expected elsewhere.

The sun shines bright again Monday. A more easterly component to our wind brings humidity levels (which weren't terribly high to begin with) back down. Temperatures will have no problem climbing back above average. We'll reach the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon.

Rainfall continues to be something out of reach across central Indiana. Dry weather looks to last through the week, and right into next weekend. We'll also keep the warm temperatures around. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s all week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 84°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 85°

