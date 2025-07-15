Summer Storms in Store

Headlines
- Afternoon Storms
- Heat & Humidity
- Wednesday Strong Storms
As we get deeper into July, our summer pattern really takes shape. Heat & humidity will fuel an afternoon storm chance everyday this week. We will have to keep a close eye on Wednesday afternoon. There is a low end risk for stronger storms northwest of the Indy metro.
It will be another round of afternoon storms and showers. Below is a snapshot of Wednesday afternoon. This is just an idea of when we could see some storms. Any one has the potential for heavy rain and some lightning and thunder.
This pattern really settles in this week. Scattered storm and showers are featured every day.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy. Afternoon Storms High: 88°
Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm Low: 73°
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Afternoon Storms High: 88°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast