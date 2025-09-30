Summer warmth continues for several more days

Our weather pattern is essentially stuck. A large area of high pressure is responsible for our warm and dry stretch. It doesn't show any signs of budging until possibly early next week.

Clear skies make for another comfortable night. Temperatures cool quickly with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

There is a noticeable, but minor, difference in our weather Wednesday. We'll see an increase in clouds. These will be high, thin clouds though. We should still see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures continue their warm run with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday brings a new month, but the same old weather pattern. Overall, temperatures are expected to stay warmer than average. That's not to say we can't have some cool spells as well.

There's a small chance for rain early next week, but the outlook for October continues with the drier than average theme. Not great news with drought conditions already widespread.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 57°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 83°

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 82°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast