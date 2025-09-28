Summer warmth continues this week

We are getting back into a familiar weather pattern. High pressure is building across the central portion of the U.S. It's really in no hurry to go anywhere, so that means our weather changes very little this week. Temperatures continue to run warmer than average. We also lack any chance of rain in the 7-day forecast.

wrtv

Our Monday starts off with temperatures in the 60s and clear skies. Lots of sunshine warms our temperatures quickly. We'll already be in the lower 80s for the lunch hour. Afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s. That's about 15° above average. However, it's not going to threaten our record high. That's 97° set in 1953.

wrtv

Temperatures cool slightly by the middle of the week, but it looks like we'll still keep highs around 80° to start October.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 61°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast