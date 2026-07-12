Sunday Morning Forecast July 12, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Quieter conditions move into Indiana over the next couple of days. Temperatures make a run at 90 degrees a couple of times this week.

WRTV

TODAY: Clouds decrease through the morning. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in southern Indiana today, but the vast majority of central Indiana will be dry. High temperatures in the mid-80s. Dew points dip slightly, too, as the day goes on. A front to our south is moving further away.

WRTV

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

WRTV

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Even though temperatures warm up a few degrees, our dew points won't be that sticky in the low 60s. High temperatures get into the upper 80s.

WRTV

7-DAY FORECAST: A heat dome builds across the middle portions of the country this week. Indiana will have a mainly dry week with temperatures above average for this time of year. We could hit 90 degrees multiple times.