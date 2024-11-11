Sunny and breezy today with above normal temperatures

Headlines



ABOVE NORMAL ONCE AGAIN TODAY

SUNNY BUT BREEZY THIS AFTERNOON

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN IS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Thank you to all the Veterans out there. Skies today will be mostly sunny. It will be a bit breezy at times this afternoon but all in a very nice November day with highs in the low 60s.

wrtv

As for the wind, look for some gusts this afternoon to be in the 25 mph - 30 mph range.

wrtv

Tomorrow will be a cooler day for us with highs in the low 50s. While cooler, this is fairly seasonable for this time of year.

wrtv

Skies will remain mostly sunny tomorrow as well before rain return to the forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 61°

Overnight: Clear and cold. Low: 43°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 53°

Wednesday: Clouds increase. Showers develop. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast