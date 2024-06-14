Sunny and hot stretch of weather settles in

Headlines



PLENTY OF SUNSHINE TODAY

HOT FATHER'S DAY FORECAST

HEAT STAY AROUND ALL NEXT WEEK

Temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 80s for most of us across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon. If you have plans this evening you will be in great shape with clear skies and temperatures that will cool into the 70s.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Once we get to Father's Day though the heat will start to build. We get into the 90s with sunny skies. If doing anything with dad outdoors the earlier the better.

The heat will stick around for much of next week as we stay in the 90s. Monday will potentially be the warmest of the days as we get into the mid to upper 90s. Some storms will be possible Tuesday and Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny & warm High: 88°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 63°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. High: 86°

Father's Day: Hot & sunny. High: 93°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast