Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and hot stretch of weather settles in

TK1.png
wx
TK1.png
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jun 14, 2024

Headlines

  • PLENTY OF SUNSHINE TODAY
  • HOT FATHER'S DAY FORECAST
  • HEAT STAY AROUND ALL NEXT WEEK

Temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 80s for most of us across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon. If you have plans this evening you will be in great shape with clear skies and temperatures that will cool into the 70s.

TK2.png

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Once we get to Father's Day though the heat will start to build. We get into the 90s with sunny skies. If doing anything with dad outdoors the earlier the better.

TK3.png

The heat will stick around for much of next week as we stay in the 90s. Monday will potentially be the warmest of the days as we get into the mid to upper 90s. Some storms will be possible Tuesday and Thursday.

TK5.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny & warm High: 88°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 63°
Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. High: 86°
Father's Day: Hot & sunny. High: 93°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018