Sunny, but feeling like February today

Following a hard freeze this morning, temperatures will try to recover with lots of sunshine. However, we only manage highs in the low to middle 40s. That's more typical of late February. Temperatures turn cold again tonight with lows around 30°.

Clouds return Wednesday, and so do rain chances. An area of wet weather arrives during the afternoon. Another rain chance comes through Wednesday night. The best chance for rain will be across the northern half of Central Indiana. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light. Most spots are looking at a quarter inch of rain or less.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 44°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 30°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers return. High: 44°

Thursday: A few PM showers possible. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast